Weather: A passing shower today with steady rain moving in tonight

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

A low-pressure system will give us a chance of a passing shower today, with a more steady rain for tonight into tomorrow morning.

Weather Outlook, May 3 – May 7

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 63 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Periods of rain Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Cloudy with morning rain High 54 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy with rain High 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: More clouds then sun High 60 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Some sun & drier conditions for the end of the week. Northern Hemisphere’s Spring-Summer Only Ski Centers Opening for 2021. There are around half-a-dozen ski areas in Europe, Asia and North America that operate to a different season schedule than the thousands of others which typically open in late autumn and close in early spring. North America’s only summer-only ski area, Beartooth Basin on the Montana/Wyoming border, plans to open on May 28th and then be open daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily. There are in fact seven – nearly half of them in Norway – in locations that are so dark, cold or simply “snowed in” in winter that they aren’t really viable ski destinations until the springtime. Norway’s Fonna ski area (pictured below prepping) is aiming to open from May 8th, Galdhoppigen ski area on May 13th and Stryn a fortnight later on the 27th.

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .