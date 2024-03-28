Van Ostern announces Congressional run

Thursday, March 28, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics 0
Thursday, March 28, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Colin Van Ostern
Van Ostern family photographed in Concord, NH, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.Photo/Rob Strong

CONCORD,N.H. – A day after incumbent U.S. Representative Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH-02) announced that she would not seek another term, former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councillor Colin Van Ostern announced his candidacy to fill the seat she currently holds in Washington.

In a letter, Van Ostern referenced reproductive rights, and addressing costs around housing, education, healthcare and childcare as key priorities. He also added that there is a disconnect between the powerful interests and political extremists in Washington and regular people across the country.

“Outside of politics, there is more common ground in our communities than most in Washington understand. I see that common ground every day in the teams I’ve led at great New Hampshire companies; in the nonprofits I’ve volunteered with; in the small business my wife runs; at the pickup line in our kids’ schools; and on the sidelines at their sports games. It stands in complete contrast to what I see from our national politics,” he said. “There are real challenges we face as a country, but we’ve tackled problems this big as a nation before, and won. We’ve gotten through darker days, and come out stronger before. The time to do it is now.”

More information is available at vanostern.com

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts