Van Ostern announces Congressional run

CONCORD,N.H. – A day after incumbent U.S. Representative Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH-02) announced that she would not seek another term, former two-term New Hampshire Executive Councillor Colin Van Ostern announced his candidacy to fill the seat she currently holds in Washington.

In a letter, Van Ostern referenced reproductive rights, and addressing costs around housing, education, healthcare and childcare as key priorities. He also added that there is a disconnect between the powerful interests and political extremists in Washington and regular people across the country.

“Outside of politics, there is more common ground in our communities than most in Washington understand. I see that common ground every day in the teams I’ve led at great New Hampshire companies; in the nonprofits I’ve volunteered with; in the small business my wife runs; at the pickup line in our kids’ schools; and on the sidelines at their sports games. It stands in complete contrast to what I see from our national politics,” he said. “There are real challenges we face as a country, but we’ve tackled problems this big as a nation before, and won. We’ve gotten through darker days, and come out stronger before. The time to do it is now.”

More information is available at vanostern.com