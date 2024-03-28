Sign Work on I-93 between Manchester and Hooksett will cause daytime lane closures for two weeks

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes between Exit 6 in Manchester and Exit 9 in Hooksett, on Monday April 1, 2023.

Weather permitting; construction operations will begin work by installing Smart Work Zone equipment that will be used to update motorists throughout the two-year project. This work will require daytime lane closures and is expected to be completed over two-week period.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

E.D. Swett from Concord, NH is the general contractor for this $10.1 M maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.