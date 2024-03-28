Sign Work on I-93 between Manchester and Hooksett will cause daytime lane closures for two weeks

Thursday, March 28, 2024 NH Department of Transportation Community 0
Thursday, March 28, 2024 NH Department of Transportation Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

93 draft map
The red area will see construction starting on April 1

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes between Exit 6 in Manchester and Exit 9 in Hooksett, on Monday April 1, 2023.

Weather permitting; construction operations will begin work by installing Smart Work Zone equipment that will be used to update motorists throughout the two-year project. This work will require daytime lane closures and is expected to be completed over two-week period.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

E.D. Swett from Concord, NH is the general contractor for this $10.1 M maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.

About this Author

NH Department of Transportation

Email

See all of this author's posts