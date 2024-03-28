Shopper’s and Deadproof team up for impromptu pizza pop-up

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Their skeptics needed some proof and their supporters needed some ‘proof. Both groups got what they want.

As the city’s Saint Patrick’s Day festivities took place just a few hundred feet away, Shopper’s Pub + Eatery hosted Deadproof Pizza, which operates from a ghost kitchen in Manchester and sells its food at events around the area.

While Sunday’s event was organized in part to help provide another opportunity for Deadproof’s fans to enjoy Deadproof Pizza, Deadproof Co-Owner Dante Marino said that he also requested the takeover of Shopper’s kitchen to help prove that his business actually existed, seeking to silence the doubts of some voters in Manchester Ink Link’s Pizza Madness Tournament.

“When it comes down to it, we are real and we are fantastic,” said Marino.

One of those skeptics was Dan Greenleaf, who once referred to Deadproof as “The bigfoot of pizza.” Dan, a professional Santa Claus, came to Shopper’s with some work colleagues to try out the pizza he had heard about but thought might be as mythical as the jolly man in a red suit he portrays.

“(The Santas) are here in support of our fellow once a year people,” Greenleaf joked, referring to Shopper’s. “I’m glad they finally got here so I could try their pizza.”

“I hope I’m a good boy this year because I want gifts from Santa,” said Marino. “I don’t see any comments as positive or negative, I just want people to engage.”

Marino wouldn’t comment on whether the clamor of interest over his business could result in a permanent brick-and-mortar location for Deadproof, Shopper’s Co-Owner Nick Carnes said he could foresee future collaborations such as this one.

“I think today is a really great day just in general for Manchester businesses what we can achieve when we all come together as a unit and collaborate instead of focus on competitive aspects,” said Carnes. “And I think there are other (businesses) in the city that can benefit from collaboration and I think that me and Dante are definitely going to keep a relationship.”

In the meantime, longtime Deadproof fans Amy Reagan and Devin Sweat was glad that the Shoppers/Deadproof event took place and she’s looking forward to the next time she can order their food, wherever it is.

“We were like, ‘let’s get some pizza and support the boys’,” said Reagan. “I think their business model is really amazing.”

“I think a brick and mortar location would be really cool, but it’s also cool to see a pop-up come up and see the excitement,” said Sweat.