Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 83 with showers late

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds at around 15 mph increase to the south at around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine; breezy in the afternoon

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee