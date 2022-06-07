Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 83 with showers late

Monday, June 6, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, June 6, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure over southern New England will provide one more dry day today. A slow-moving front will bring showers late tonight and tomorrow morning.

5-Day Outlook June 7-June 11

Today: Some sun & clouds with breezy conditions. High 83 Winds: S 10-20mph

Tonight: Cloudy with rain late. Lo 63 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then a mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of showers with a thunderstorm late. Low 61 Wind: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and spot thunderstorms. High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clearing. Low 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with showers possible. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Comfortable weather along with no big warm-up on the horizon.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds at around 15 mph increase to the south at around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine; breezy in the afternoon

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Tuesday… Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Water temp about 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts