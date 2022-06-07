Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 83 with showers late

Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure over southern New England will provide one more dry day today. A slow-moving front will bring showers late tonight and tomorrow morning.
5-Day Outlook June 7-June 11
Today: Some sun & clouds with breezy conditions. High 83 Winds: S 10-20mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain late. Lo 63 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then a mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Periods of showers with a thunderstorm late. Low 61 Wind: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and spot thunderstorms. High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clearing. Low 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with showers possible. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds at around 15 mph increase to the south at around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very High.
Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine; breezy in the afternoon
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee