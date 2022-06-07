MANCHESTER, NH – In recognition of their long-lasting and significant contributions to those in New Hampshire and across the world, Howard and Joan Brodsky were honored by City Year New Hampshire with a Lifetime of Service Award. The award was presented during the Cocktails and Celebrations event at the Currier Museum of Art on Wednesday, June 1.



“Howard and Joan Brodsky are role models to those who want to serve, those who care about children’s opportunities and equity and are committed to building stronger communities. They have dedicated their lives and careers to being value-driven and have vastly improved the lives of thousands across our state and the world,” said Pawn Nitichan, executive director of City Year New Hampshire.

Howard Brodsky is a world leader of cooperatives and a prolific American entrepreneur. He is the Co-Founder, Chairman, and Co-CEO of CCA Global Partners, the second-largest privately held company in New Hampshire, and one of the largest cooperatives in the United States. CCA is a purpose-driven company with more than 4,000 member locations, 30,000 childcare centers, and almost 1 million family businesses that directly benefit from CCA Global’s 14 different businesses.

Over its history, CCA Global has shared over $1 billion in profits back to its members. A published author, Howard Brodsky is in the Cooperative Hall of Fame, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, was awarded the Global Leadership Award by the World Affairs Council, New Hampshire Business Leader of the Year, and was the first American to win the International Rochdale Award. In 2020, he was named the Business Leader of the Decade in New Hampshire.

Joan Brodsky is a dedicated champion of children, the arts, and health and wellness in New Hampshire, serving as Vice-Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire and Vice-Chair of Canterbury Shaker Village. In both roles, her drive and collaborative approach have contributed tremendously to the preservation of the Granite State’s history and preservation of its future. She has a 40-year background in the arts, dance, and creative movement and is the founder of the New Hampshire Dance Collaborative, a nonprofit that provides interdisciplinary dance events across the state and offers well-paid opportunities for performing artists.

“Joan and I strongly believe that service is a critical calling and a lifelong responsibility. Our goal in giving back is simple – we want to create opportunity for others, level the playing fields and open doors for them. This can happen through the arts, education, mentoring, nonprofit work and the co-op work that helped thousands of family businesses realize their dreams,” said Howard Brodsky. “City Year has always embraced this vision, which is why it is such an honor to be recognized by an organization that has made a positive lifetime impact on those who serve and are served. Joan and I are grateful to them.”