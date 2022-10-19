Tuesday night crash involving fatality closes I-293 at Exit 4 for 2 hours

MANCHESTER, NH – A busy I-293 interchange was closed to traffic for about two hours Tuesday night following an accident involving a fatality.

According to NH State Police public information officer Amber Lagace, the crash happened at about 7 p.m. Local first responders and NH State Police were at the scene, however details of the accident were not released publicly.

“The incident did result in a fatality. We won’t be putting out any information or a press release; only road closure/traffic updates on Twitter as the highway was shut down for approximately two hours,” Legace wrote in an email response, when asked about the incident.

At 9 p.m. Mary Forsythe Tabor of the Makin’ It Happen Coalition released a memo to local media via email, which included instructional links for reporting on suicide.

“As Manchester’s first responders actively respond to a person In crisis tonight, please consider the below guidelines as social media and media outlet leaders within the greater Manchester region,” the email read.

Her email also pointed to 988.gov, a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Just two weeks ago Manchester fire and rescue responded to the Merrimack River in an attempt to save a man who jumped from the Bridge Street Bridge. Fire officials reported that the man died from injuries.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone anywhere by dialing 988. It has resources in Spanish and for the hearing impaired (using TTY dial 771 then 988).