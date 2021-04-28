Makin’ It Happen receives Friend of Public Health Award for 2021

Manchester, NH – Makin’ It Happen has been chosen to receive the New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) Friend of Public Health Award for 2021. This award is presented to a person or to a group who has been instrumental in practicing and/or promoting public health in the state.

Makin’ It Happen (MIH) is being recognized for its diligent efforts focused on primary prevention related to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, supporting the continuum of care, and its work on harm reduction. MIH’s dedication and support of public health in New Hampshire has helped so many people, and NHPHA is honored to recognize MIH for their efforts.

Executive Director Mary Forsythe-Taber says “it’s been an incredible ten years of learning, growing, expanding, and rethinking prevention and how to help build healthy, thriving communities”. Makin’ It Happen is excited to continue our work to build resiliency in youth, families, and communities. Our team believes strongly that: Behavioral and Physical Health are Essential, Prevention Works!, Treatment is Effective, and People Recover.

MIH was honored during NHPPA’s Annual Meeting which was held virtually on April 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

MIH is a prevention and public health non-profit located in Manchester and serving the city and 7 surrounding communities.