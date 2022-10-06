Man rescued after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge.

MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department.

Just before noon on Oct. 6 several resources from MFD including two engine companies, one truck, plus two boats and an ambulance were dispatched to the east-bound span, where someone reportedly said they had witnessed a man jump off the bridge and into the water.

First arriving companies were on the scene at 12:01 and spotted the man in the water, about 15 feet from the eastern shore. Rescue and Engine 11 personnel accessed the man with an inflatable raft and commenced CPR. The man was transported to Catholic Medical Center by ambulance with AMR personnel and two MFD personnel.

The man’s condition was not immediately available.