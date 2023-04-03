‘Trash to Treasure’: April exhibition at Mosaic Art Collective reimagines recyclables

MANCHESTER, NH -Trash to Treasure is a new art exhibition on display at Mosaic Art Collective in partnership with The New Hampshire Art Association.

This environmentally-conscious show invited artists to reimagine their recyclables, giving new life to objects in unexpected ways. The exhibition will be on display from April 1 to April 30, 2023, at Mosaic Art Collective, located at 66 Hanover St., Suite 201, Manchester, NH.

Trash to Treasure is a must-see show that showcases the talent of local creatives who have used their artistic prowess to transform everyday objects into remarkable works of art. The exhibition features a range of upcycled art pieces and a special installation of work on loan from the Currier Museum by their previous artist-in-residence Eriko Tsogo and another interactive piece by Owen Lowery.

This body of work will highlight the potential of recycled materials and the importance of environmental consciousness.

The exhibition’s opening reception will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. We invite you to come and celebrate the talent and creativity of our local artists while enjoying refreshments and lively conversation.

Trash to Treasure is a show that promises to inspire and educate visitors about the challenges facing our environment. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please contact Mosaic Art Collective at info@mosaicartcollective.com or reach out on Instagram or Facebook.