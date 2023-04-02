Monday’s weather: Milder today, with a mix of sun and clouds – high of 56

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Some sun & clouds with milder weather return today but will be accompanied by gusty south-southwest winds making it feel like 51.

The April outlook for temperature and precipitation. Temperatures have equal chances of being above or below normal. Precipitation has equal chances of being above or below normal. 5-Day Outlook, April 3-April 7 Today: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 56 (feel like 51) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower late. Low 44 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Early shower with some sun & milder. High 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 45 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Periods of showers and milder. Low 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; windy & cooler. High 52 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter outlook: Mix of sun & clouds with a high of 67. The sunrise temperature of 37.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.