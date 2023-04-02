Monday’s weather: Milder today, with a mix of sun and clouds – high of 56

Weather Watch Video
Monday’s Weather
The April outlook for temperature and precipitation. Temperatures have equal chances of being above or below normal.
Precipitation has equal chances of being above or below normal.
5-Day Outlook, April 3-April 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Easter outlook: Mix of sun & clouds with a high of 67. The sunrise temperature of 37.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.