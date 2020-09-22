To Trick-or-Treat or not to Trick-or-Treat: That is still the question in New Hampshire

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Events, Government, Holiday 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Although the city has settled on a date and time for the annual collecting of the candy ritual that happens every Oct. 31,  whether kids will be going door-to-door this year is still officially up in the air. The state Health Department has yet to decide whether COVID-19 safety concerns should cancel Trick-or-Treating, another in a long list of disruptions to annual traditions due to COVID-19.

Manchester Police conducted an online survey to see when residents wanted to officially celebrate Halloween through the tradition of door-to-door Trick-or-Treating. Results were tabulated and announced on Sept. 18 and, of 1,471 survey respondents, 62.07 percent said they preferred Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31 (second choice was 2-4 p.m.).

However, the final decision on the safety of community Trick-or-Treating ultimately will be decided by the state health department. City Health
Administrator Phil Alexakos said they also are waiting on guidance from the state, and hope to learn more next week during a webinar for municipalities hosted by the NH Municipal Association on the topic of Trick-or-Treating.
Police say they are prepared to follow guidance from the state “to ensure everyone has a safe and healthy evening.”
We’ll keep you posted.

Trick or Trot 3k

What is on the schedule is this year’s Trick-or-Trot 3k, set for Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m. at Arms Park.

Participants are encouraged to come in your best costume and take part in a Halloween-themed Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Trick-or-Trot 3K. There will be something for the entire family at this year’s event, starting with a Halloween Festival at 12 p.m., Primrose School at Bedford Hills Lil’ Pumpkin Runs at 1:30 p.m. and the CHaD Trick-or-Trot 3K kicking off at 2:30 p.m.

More info on the Web: http://www.millenniumrunning.com/trick-or-trot
About Carol Robidoux 6611 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn