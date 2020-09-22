To Trick-or-Treat or not to Trick-or-Treat: That is still the question in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – Although the city has settled on a date and time for the annual collecting of the candy ritual that happens every Oct. 31, whether kids will be going door-to-door this year is still officially up in the air. The state Health Department has yet to decide whether COVID-19 safety concerns should cancel Trick-or-Treating, another in a long list of disruptions to annual traditions due to COVID-19.

Manchester Police conducted an online survey to see when residents wanted to officially celebrate Halloween through the tradition of door-to-door Trick-or-Treating. Results were tabulated and announced on Sept. 18 and, of 1,471 survey respondents, 62.07 percent said they preferred Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31 (second choice was 2-4 p.m.).