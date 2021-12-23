Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 30 for the busiest travel day of the year

Thursday, December 23, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure will return today with a gusty west-northwest wind that will make it feel like the mid-20s. A weak low pressure will pass south of New Hampshire tonight with a chance of snow showers (1″ or less).

5-Day Outlook Dec. 23 – Dec. 27

Today: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (1″ or less) & cold. Low 21 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Christmas eve day: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Christmas eve night: Snow showers late (Trace-1″) for Santa! Low 24 Wind: WNW 5-10 mph
Christmas: Snow showers (1-2″). High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the potential for a storm. High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

What is the weather like at the North Pole where Santa lives?

You know that Santa lives there, but did you know these other fun facts about the North Pole? … Average temperatures around the North Pole are around -24 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter. The sun only rises and sets once a year, and continuously is above the horizon in the summer and below the horizon in the winter.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 9 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Snow showers with 1-3″ with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Holiday Travel

Today for the busiest travel day of the year: Dry & cold with a high of 30. Tonight, some snow showers that could produce a trace to 1″.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 8 above…except 2 below to 8 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 52 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs 5 to15 above. Northwest winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 39 below.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email

See all of this author's posts