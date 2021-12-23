Thursday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 30 for the busiest travel day of the year

Today: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (1″ or less) & cold. Low 21 Winds: N 5-10 mph Christmas eve day: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Christmas eve night: Snow showers late (Trace-1″) for Santa! Low 24 Wind: WNW 5-10 mph Christmas: Snow showers (1-2″). High 35 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the potential for a storm. High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 33 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

What is the weather like at the North Pole where Santa lives?

You know that Santa lives there, but did you know these other fun facts about the North Pole? … Average temperatures around the North Pole are around -24 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter. The sun only rises and sets once a year, and continuously is above the horizon in the summer and below the horizon in the winter.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 9 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Snow showers with 1-3″ with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Holiday Travel

Today for the busiest travel day of the year: Dry & cold with a high of 30. Tonight, some snow showers that could produce a trace to 1″.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates. Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 8 above…except 2 below to 8 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 52 below. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs 5 to15 above. Northwest winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 39 below.