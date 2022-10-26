Ted Herbert Music School welcomes 2 new instructors

MANCHESTER, NH – The Ted Herbert Music School welcomes to its faculty two new instructors with strong Manchester roots – Justin Greenberg and Conor Powers. Greenberg will be teaching electric bass, upright bass, guitar, and ukulele. Powers will be teaching trombone, euphonium, tuba, and trumpet.



“Both Justin and Conor are welcomed additions to our faculty here at the Ted Herbert Music School. They both bring excellent skills, talent and a passion for music which will make a profound impact on the students we serve,”. said Ted Herbert Music School Administrator, A. Robert Dionne.

About Justin Greenberg: Justin is a passionate and knowledgeable musician with more than 15 years of experience in bands, sessions, and theatre performances. He is a skilled bassist, guitarist, and educator; adept at writing and arranging music; a natural project leader gifted in cultivating exceptional result-driven performance while maintaining a positive team dynamic.

Greenberg was raised in Manchester. Initially inspired by the bands Green Day & Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greenberg began playing bass at age 13. He studied with regional bassist Charles Gabriel, who helped foster an appreciation for his instrument and the fundamentals of music: rhythm, harmony, and melody.

In high school, Greenberg played bass in jazz band under the direction of award-winning educator David Breshnahan. Justin attended the University of New Hampshire to pursue a degree in mathematics but continued to study music privately and perform with various ensembles and bands throughout his time at the University.

He has studied with music professors from both University of New Hampshire and Berklee College of Music including David Newsam, Mark Shilansky, and Chris Loftlin. In 2011 Justin and his longtime friends, Travis Shelby and Jeff Samataro, founded the funk band Queen City Soul. They modernize funk and soul classics to make them all their own. Their high-energy performances have floored audiences all over New England.

About Conor Powers: Powers is a freelance trombonist from Manchester who has been playing music from Maine to New York since he was 15. As a graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College State University of New York with a jazz performance degree, Powers has worked with some of the most notable musicians on the New York and global scene, such as Jon Faddis, Steve Nelson, Ken Puplowski, Samara Joy, Steve Davis, and Chad Lefkowitz-Brown.

He got his start playing in middle school and started attending regional music festivals, being a member of both of the New Hampshire Music Educators Association’s All-State and Jazz All-State in all four years of high school, as well as achieving the top jazz trombone score in the state in 2014-2015.

Professionally he has performed with the Lakes Region Big Band, the New Legacy Jazz Orchestra, the Freese Brother’s Big Band, the Birdland Big Band, the Seacoast Repertory Theater, and has recorded tracks for various artists. Powers is a passionate performer, composer, and arranger who is happy to pass on his wealth of knowledge and experience to musicians young and old.

For more information about lessons and instrument rentals visit www.tedherbert.com or call the office at 603-669-7469.