Lawyers discussing possible plea deal for Kayla Montgomery, stepmom to murdered child

MANCHESTER, NH — Defense and prosecuting attorneys are discussing a possible plea deal in the cases against Kayla Montgomery, stepmother to a murdered 5-year-old.

On Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, Senior Assistant Attorney General Jess O’Neill and defense attorney Paul Garrity both asked Judge Amy Messer at a disposition hearing for more time to reach a possible agreement.

Montgomery did not appear at the hearing which was minutes-long.

O’Neill told the judge that the plea deal could “have potential bearing” on Adam Montgomery’s upcoming armed career criminal and stolen weapons trial which is set to begin in early November.

Messer scheduled a status hearing for Kayla Montgomery for next Friday afternoon. If the parties reach a plea agreement, however, that hearing could result in Kayla entering pleas to pending charges which include welfare fraud and theft; possession of stolen guns; and perjury, alleging she lied before a Grand Jury investigating the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery.

On Monday, Adam Montgomery, 32, was charged with second-degree murder of his young daughter on Dec. 7, 2019, by repeatedly punching her in the head. At the time, he and his family, which consisted of Kayla, her two children and Harmony, were living out of a car in Manchester.

He is also charged with abuse of corpse and falsifying physical evidence.

Court documents filed in his cases indicated that Kayla Montgomery, when being interviewed by detectives concerning the gun charges, told them that her husband killed his five-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, Adam Montgomery has a final pre-trial hearing in the armed career criminal and stolen weapons cases. He is not expected to appear in court.