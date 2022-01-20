Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies announces John Tuttle as new Director

MANCHESTER – John Tuttle has been named Director of Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies. Tuttle assumes the role from retiring Director Denis Mailloux who helped launch the tuition-free charter high school in 2019.

Spark Academy, located on the campus of Manchester Community College, provides students with a high school and early college education based on problem-solving, real-world experience, and a sound work ethic. Curriculum is designed in concert with Manchester Community College’s technical studies curriculum, preparing students for high-paying technical jobs right out of graduation as well as technically focused college degrees.

“We are grateful for Denis Mailloux’s leadership in helping get Spark Academy off the ground in our inaugural years,” said Gary Thomas, chairman of the Spark Academy Board of Directors. “John Tuttle is the perfect candidate to continue Mr. Mailloux’s vision and values. He brings a passion for student success and a wealth of leadership experience in strategic planning, relationship building, and grant management.”

Tuttle was previously Vice President of Education for Easter Seals New Hampshire. He was attracted to Spark’s 15-student cohort model that engages and teaches students how to be successful in the workforce.

“Students are able to learn at their pace, work with others and find projects interesting to them,” Tuttle said.

Mailloux helped design Spark Academy’s unique structure and early college curriculum. He will remain at the school as Director Emeritus during a transition period.

“Our partnership with Manchester Community College provides our students with opportunities to get a head start on their careers while building lasting relationships,” Mailloux said, noting some students will graduate Spark Academy with half the credits needed for an associate’s degree.

Spark Academy is a tuition-free school open to any New Hampshire high school student. For more information or to register for an information session, visit www.sparkacademynh.org.