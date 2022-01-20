Jan. 27: Online public info session to address cancer among NH residents

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services will conduct a public information meeting for residents of Merrimack, Litchfield, Bedford and Londonderry to provide updates on the status of cancer in the community and address the community’s questions.

The agenda will include background on the DHHS protocol for responding to community concerns about cancer, history of the response in Merrimack, most recent data analysis, discussion of next steps in the investigation, and a question and answer session.

The meeting information is below:

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Register to receive meeting link: bit.ly/3tih5dT

Pre-registration is strongly recommended.

For more information, please contact the DHHS Cancer Program, at 603-271-4959. Additional information on the DHHS’ ongoing investigation into cancer concerns in Southern New Hampshire, please visit the NH Comprehensive Cancer Control Program website.