Goffstown state representative endorses Ayotte

NASHUA, NH —Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Lisa Mazur of Goffstown.

“I’m proud to have Rep. Lisa Mazur on our team! As Governor, I look forward to working with Lisa to deliver results for Goffstown and New Hampshire,” Ayotte said. “Together, I know that we will keep our state safe, prosperous and free for future generations.”

Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Mazur said, “Kelly Ayotte is a proven fighter for New Hampshire who has always protected our ‘Live Free or Die’ way of life. I’m proud to endorse Kelly for Governor, and I look forward to working with her to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Rep. Mazur joins the following Hillsborough County Leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas

State Representative Joe Alexander

State Representative Ross Berry

State Representative Bill Boyd

State Representative Brian Cole

State Representative Jim Fedolfi

State Representative Larry Gagne

State Representative Ted Gorski

State Representative Bob Healey

State Representative Will Infantine

State Representative Tim McGough

State Representative Mark McLean

State Representative Maureen Mooney

State Representative Jeanine Notter

State Representative Mark Proulx

State Representative Karen Reid

State Representative Vanessa Sheehan

State Representative Robert Wherry

Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas

Hillsborough County Commissioner Robert Rowe

Hillsborough County Commissioner Mike Soucy

Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly

Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.