Goffstown state representative endorses Ayotte

Thursday, March 28, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics 0
Kelly Ayotte on July 31, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

NASHUA, NH —Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Lisa Mazur of Goffstown.

“I’m proud to have Rep. Lisa Mazur on our team! As Governor, I look forward to working with Lisa to deliver results for Goffstown and New Hampshire,” Ayotte said. “Together, I know that we will keep our state safe, prosperous and free for future generations.”

Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Mazur said, “Kelly Ayotte is a proven fighter for New Hampshire who has always protected our ‘Live Free or Die’ way of life. I’m proud to endorse Kelly for Governor, and I look forward to working with her to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Rep. Mazur joins the following Hillsborough County Leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

  • Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas

  • State Representative Joe Alexander

  • State Representative Ross Berry

  • State Representative Bill Boyd

  • State Representative Brian Cole

  • State Representative Jim Fedolfi

  • State Representative Larry Gagne

  • State Representative Ted Gorski

  • State Representative Bob Healey

  • State Representative Will Infantine

  • State Representative Tim McGough

  • State Representative Mark McLean

  • State Representative Maureen Mooney

  • State Representative Jeanine Notter

  • State Representative Mark Proulx

  • State Representative Karen Reid

  • State Representative Vanessa Sheehan

  • State Representative Robert Wherry

  • Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas

  • Hillsborough County Commissioner Robert Rowe

  • Hillsborough County Commissioner Mike Soucy

  • Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin

  • Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly

  • Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur

 

Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.

