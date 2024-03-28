Goffstown state representative endorses Ayotte

NASHUA, NH —Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, received the endorsement of State Representative Lisa Mazur of Goffstown.
“I’m proud to have Rep. Lisa Mazur on our team! As Governor, I look forward to working with Lisa to deliver results for Goffstown and New Hampshire,” Ayotte said. “Together, I know that we will keep our state safe, prosperous and free for future generations.”
Endorsing Ayotte, Rep. Mazur said, “Kelly Ayotte is a proven fighter for New Hampshire who has always protected our ‘Live Free or Die’ way of life. I’m proud to endorse Kelly for Governor, and I look forward to working with her to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”
Rep. Mazur joins the following Hillsborough County Leaders in endorsing Kelly Ayotte:
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas
State Representative Joe Alexander
State Representative Ross Berry
State Representative Bill Boyd
State Representative Brian Cole
State Representative Jim Fedolfi
State Representative Larry Gagne
State Representative Ted Gorski
State Representative Bob Healey
State Representative Will Infantine
State Representative Tim McGough
State Representative Mark McLean
State Representative Maureen Mooney
State Representative Jeanine Notter
State Representative Mark Proulx
State Representative Karen Reid
State Representative Vanessa Sheehan
State Representative Robert Wherry
Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas
Hillsborough County Commissioner Robert Rowe
Hillsborough County Commissioner Mike Soucy
Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly
Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur
Kelly has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.