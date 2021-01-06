Shaheen and Hassan add names to joint statement against Capitol violence

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Government 0

Congressional dome. Credit/Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON – Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined with other members of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus in a joint statement.

“The behavior we witnessed in the U.S. Capitol is entirely un-American. This was not a peaceful protest – this was an insurrection. These individuals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The American people can rest assured that we will finish our work, certify the results of the 2020 election, and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Our democracy is stronger than the destructive behavior of any mob and will survive today’s egregious behavior.”

In addition to Hassan and Shaheen, the caucus also includes U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) and Tom Reed (R-NY-23).

