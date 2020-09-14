Sept. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 18 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 14, 2020, DHHS announced 18 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,714 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 33 percent being female and 67 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Belknap (2), Rockingham (2), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 721 (9.3 percent) of 7,714 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,714 Recovered 6,987 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 436 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 291 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 721 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 231,816 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,439 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 44,208 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,223 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 696 803 895 831 856 598 622 757 LabCorp 39 729 636 936 647 755 522 609 Quest Diagnostics 828 458 517 788 1,050 638 2,464 963 Mako Medical 0 1 0 31 6 2 12 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 196 536 771 724 771 700 203 557 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 197 214 327 355 367 387 103 279 Other Laboratory* 92 75 124 145 124 94 29 98 Total 2,048 2,816 3,270 3,810 3,821 3,174 3,955 3,271 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 13 9 3 9 1 5 Quest Diagnostics 2 44 51 18 50 17 6 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 9 6 7 8 2 0 5 Other Laboratory* 0 14 8 3 11 5 0 6 Total 2 67 78 37 72 33 7 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.