Reckless Driving Spree Leads to Multiple Accidents

On May 13, 2021, at approximately 9 PM Manchester Police responded to South Willow St. for an incident involving several drivers.

Through their investigation, officers learned that a Subaru had been driving recklessly behind a group of motorcycles, and collided with one. The motorcycle rider was knocked off his bike and suffered minor injuries. The Subaru driver, identified as 30 y/o Steven Smith of Manchester, left the scene.

At the stoplight at the intersection of S. Willow St and the 293 N onramp, Smith side-swiped a BMW. Smith drove away again and the driver of the BMW followed him. At a red light Smith swerved into the BMW, forcing the car off the road and into a telephone pole. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention. The two young children in the car with him were not hurt.

Afterwards, the group of motorcyclists from the first incident pulled up. They held Smith until police and fire personnel arrived.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he became disorderly and assaulted an officer.

Smith was charged with 2 counts of Felony Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon (his car), 2 counts of Felony Conduct After an Accident with Injury, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.

Anyone accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.