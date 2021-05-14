Police announce three arrests from North Commercial Street melee

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester Police have arrested and charged three people with Felony Riot in connection with a shooting incident that happened near 540 N. Commercial St. last month.

On April 28, 2021, a large fight broke out at the above stated address. Through their investigation, police identified 21 y/o Alex Wilks, 21 y/o Alessandra Muniz, and 22 y/o Chaszley Mena as participants.

After the fight, 23 y/o Curtis Massey drove a car through the crowd, striking people. He was charged with 3 counts of Reckless Conduct. Massey was shot multiple times by an unknown person.

Wilks, Muniz, and Mena were all released on PR bail. This incident is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.