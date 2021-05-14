Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health joins community partners in marking Mental Health Awareness Month 2021 with informational events and activities

Lebanon, NH (May 11, 2021)– May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (D-HH), which delivers care for a population of more than 1.9 million people across northern New England, and community partners throughout the state will mark it with a special initiative to raise awareness of this important topic. “Taking Care of Ourselves and Each Other” will include virtual and in-person activities and events ranging from art contests to presentations to panel discussions.

On May 7, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Senior Director of External Affairs John Broderick, who champions mental health awareness through the REACT Mental Health Awareness Campaign , kicked-off Mental Health Awareness Month with brief remarks delivered via the Dartmouth-Hitchcock YouTube channel. Broderick highlighted the importance of ending the stigma around mental illness and in taking care of ourselves and each other, especially in these stressful times. Throughout the month, Broderick will speak to various audiences about mental health via Zoom.

“Now more than ever, it is extremely important that we pay attention to mental health,” said Broderick. “Many people of all ages are experiencing stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges as a result of the pandemic, so this Mental Health Awareness Month holds particular importance. I hope people will take advantage of the many informational sessions being offered by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and our dedicated community partners.”

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health community partner, National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire (NAMI NH) will also offer informational presentations and activities throughout the month. NAMI NH will premiere a community conversation series via Zoom and host its third annual Magnifying Voices Expressive Art Contest.

In February, Dartmouth-Hitchcock brought back its popular “Heads Up: Coping Through COVID-19” virtual roundtable series due to the persistence of mental health concerns surrounding COVID-19 among different groups of people. The series concludes in May with its final two segments: “Working Through Challenges as a Frontline Worker” and “The Silver Lining: What’s Next for Seniors.”

Additional “Mental Health Awareness Month 2021: Taking Care of Ourselves and Each Other” informational events include:

Wednesday, May 12, 12pm – Dartmouth-Hitchcock – Heads Up: Coping Through COVID-19 – Working Through Challenges as a Frontline Worker .

Thursday, May 13, 6-7pm – Riverbend Community Mental Health in partnership with Disability Rights Center and NH Community Behavioral Health Association – Documentary screening of Orchestrating Change. Click here to register.

Thursday, May 20, 4-6pm – NAMI NH – Third Annual Magnifying Voices Expressive Art Contest at the Tupelo Drive-In Experience in Derry, NH. Click here to RSVP.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 6-7:30pm – The Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center – Changing the Culture Surrounding Mental Illness: It’s Way Past Time featuring John Broderick.

To view a comprehensive list of “Mental Health Awareness Month 2021: Taking Care of Ourselves and Each Other” informational events, presentations and activities, visit events.dartmouth-hitchcock.org