Pappas invites Manchester mom for State of the Union

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) announced that Amy Gomez, a mother of six from Manchester, will join him as his guest for this year’s State of the Union Address to highlight the needs of New Hampshire families and underscore the importance of extending the enhanced Child Tax Credit.

Last month, following the House passage of the bipartisan Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act which would expand the child tax credit once again, Pappas met with New Hampshire parents, child care providers, and advocates to discuss the importance of the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) and hear their personal stories about how the credit has helped them and their families. Amy Gomez was one of the New Hampshire parents that joined the roundtable conversation.

“As costs for many everyday essentials remain too high, putting more money back in the pockets of Granite State families is critical because every dollar counts. Across New Hampshire, the expanded child tax credit has provided meaningful relief to hard-working families and helped them make ends meet,” said Congressman Pappas. “I’m excited to welcome Amy Gomez, a mother of six from Manchester, as my guest to this year’s State of the Union Address to highlight the positive impact of the expanded child tax credit, a middle-class tax cut that helps Granite Staters keep more of their hard-earned money. I remain committed to listening to New Hampshire families, bringing their stories with me to Washington, and fighting to address their needs.”

“I’m thrilled to be attending the State of the Union with Congressman Pappas and to speak about the importance of the expanded child tax credit and how it can help families like mine,” said Amy Gomez. “I am grateful for Congressman Pappas’s commitment to lowering everyday costs for New Hampshire families and his work to ensure our children have a bright and safe future ahead.”

Pappas fought for the original expansion of the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan and to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit to help lower costs for Granite State families. It’s estimated that 29,000 children in New Hampshire’s First District would benefit from the expanded Child Tax Credit in the first year.

In January 2024, Pappas helped pass the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act in the House, which would expand the child tax credit once again, restore research and development (R&D) deductions for small businesses, and improve New Hampshire’s ability to build new affordable housing. This bill passed the House by a broad bipartisan margin but is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate.