Nashua Pride Festival going virtual for 2021

NASHUA, N.H. – The Nashua Pride Festival is going virtual this year, with a virtual program set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

The event, which will be held on the Nashua Pride Festival Facebook page and public access television, will hold interviews from members of the LGBTQIA community on what Pride month means to them, memories of Pride events and a special guest appearance from Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess.

Merchandise is on sale now and yard signs will be available for pickup at a table in front of City Hall from 2 to 5 p.m. every Sunday in June.

