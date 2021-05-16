May 14 MSD Update

COVID-19 update: We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are cleared for full in-person learning next week.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

Masks still required: We continue to keep basic COVID-19 protocols in place at all schools, which includes the requirement for mask wearing. This will remain in place until further notice.

These protocols help prevent the spread of the virus in schools. However, the virus continues to spread in the community. If your student has symptoms of COVID-19, do not send him/her into school. Please call the school and use the designated voicemail box for COVID-19 to report your student absent.

Finally, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent interruptions to in-person learning, remember to:

Wear a mask

Keep distance when possible

Do more outdoors

Clean your hands regularly

Stay home if you’re sick

Vaccinations for 12 and older: Appointments still available for our voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinics for our students who are age 12 or older. This will be facilitated by the Health Department. The clinics are tomorrow, May 15, and next Saturday, May 22.

Family members can also get vaccinated: Each family may schedule an appointment for up to two family members to the vaccination clinic who also wish to be vaccinated, one of whom must be a parent or guardian if the student is under age 18. Each person attending must schedule their own appointment. Please click here for more information.

Registration open for the fall: We are now accepting registrations for new students for this fall. If you need to register a new student, you can do so at https://www.mansd.org/for- families/register-a-student. On our website, you’ll find step-by-step instructions and information on what you’ll need to get started.

Internet financial assistance: The federal government is providing financial assistance for internet access. Enrollment for the Emergency Broadband Benefit will open soon. The temporary benefit provides a discount of up to $50 a month toward broadband service for eligible consumers struggling to stay connected during the pandemic. You can see if you qualify by visiting www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

Returning Chromebooks: As the year draws to a close, borrowed Chromebooks must be returned. Preschool and high school seniors must return devices by Tuesday, June 1. All others must return devices by Friday, June 11.

Please follow this process: Place the Chromebook and charging cord in a clear plastic bag labeled with your student’s name, teacher, grade and school name. If the device is in need of repair, please also include a note with that information in the bag.

Food options: MSD no longer offers meal pickups for remote learners. Schools are able to work individually with families of remote learners that need continued assistance.

The following food options are available for families:

Weekend meal bags: Students will pick up bags before leaving school on Fridays. Bags can be picked up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below); we are also working with other community partners to distribute bags.

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Food pantries: We have updated our list of area food pantries. You can find the updated list here.