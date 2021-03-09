NAACP list helps NH support minority-owned businesses

Story Produced by Business NH Magazine, a Member of

The Manchester chapter of the NAACP has developed a resources page for NH minority-owned businesses. Available at naacpmanchesternh.com/businesses, users can not only connect to resources to help them grow their companies but also find other minority-owned companies.

“We want to create a master list of minority-owned businesses. We have 85 businesses on it already. We want to expand it as much as possible,” says James McKim, president of the NAACP Manchester branch. “We want … to share information and best practices around being a minority-owned business in New Hampshire.”

The website also highlights the contributions of minority-owned businesses to the state’s economy. McKim says there have been other lists of minority-owned businesses created over the past few years but the need for a comprehensive statewide list became apparent when COVID-19 hit, and businesses needed help accessing government programs. The NAACP began amassing the list in August and invites minority-owned businesses to be added to it.

McKim says the list also helps business owners build a community. He recalls an antiques dealer who said he felt alone as he did not know other people of color who owned a business in NH. “Knowing these businesses exist makes him feel more like he belongs in this state. That is the impact this list is already having,” McKim says.

The NAACP is working with NH Businesses for Social Responsibility to highlight the list and challenge members to support these businesses and help address economic disparities.

Details can be found at nhbsr.org/nh-workplace-racial-equity-challenge.

