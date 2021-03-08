March 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 226 positive results with 25 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 8, 2021, DHHS announced 226 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.8 %. Today’s results include 144 people who tested positive by PCR test and 82 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,036 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 26 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (57), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (35), Strafford (34), Cheshire (14), Merrimack (14), Belknap (10), Grafton (9), Carroll (7), Sullivan (3), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (25) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

There are currently 81 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 77,060 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 77,060 Recovered 73,840 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,184 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,036 Current Hospitalizations 81 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 634,167 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,945 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,048 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 56

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 87 0 739 610 549 325 0 330 LabCorp 302 650 602 534 651 523 250 502 Quest Diagnostics 256 83 366 820 556 563 294 420 Mako Medical 17 375 630 42 51 98 85 185 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 249 393 368 421 669 390 222 387 NorDX Laboratory 89 731 285 443 313 98 109 295 Broad Institute 1,865 37 699 3,196 4,779 4,514 431 2,217 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 374 517 660 394 455 331 216 421 Other Laboratory* 244 242 443 524 409 260 129 322 University of New Hampshire** 3,897 3,717 4,237 4,374 3,396 2,385 31 3,148 Total 7,380 6,745 9,029 11,358 11,828 9,487 1,767 8,228 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 Daily Average LabCorp 0 16 18 17 8 10 7 11 Quest Diagnostics 7 1 7 24 12 19 1 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 5 2 8 6 3 1 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 Other Laboratory* 3 3 4 9 3 1 0 3 Total 17 27 33 59 29 33 10 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.