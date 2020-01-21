Memorial High School hockey players want you to eat spaghetti on Jan. 27

MANCHESTER, NH – The Common Man family’s Airport Diner in Manchester is giving an assist to the Manchester Memorial High School varsity hockey team, hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper to raise funds for practice jerseys, equipment and other team needs.

On Monday, January 27 from 4 – 8 p.m., guests who order the $10 spaghetti supper, which includes spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, and a non-alcoholic beverage, will be helping the team in its fundraising efforts. Memorabilia from Boston’s favorite hockey team will also be up for bid in a silent auction.

Five dollars of every $10 meal sold will benefit the team. Tax and gratuity are not included in the dinner price. Tickets are not needed for this event. Supporters who attend and order the spaghetti dinner that evening will benefit the team. Because this is a benefit event, pricing is the same for children and adults. The full Airport Diner menu will also be available, but spaghetti dinner orders are the only meals that will be credited to the team. Take out spaghetti dinner orders qualify as well.

Airport Diner is located at 2280 Brown Ave., in Manchester, next to the Holiday Inn.

