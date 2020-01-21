Amoskeag Health seeks applicants interested in healthcare careers

MANCHESTER, NH – A nonprofit health center in Manchester is tapping new resources to help fill high-demand positions. Amoskeag Health has launched a new medical secretary registered apprenticeship program. The program is made possible through a partnership with Manchester Community College (MCC) and the ApprenticeshipNH program, which seeks to address workforce needs in various sectors throughout the state through a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. Amoskeag Health is currently seeking applicants interested in becoming an apprentice and starting a new career in healthcare.

“The medical secretary apprenticeship program allows us to address the workforce challenges we face,” said Kris McCracken, President and CEO of Amoskeag Health. “Medical secretaries play a key role in our call centers, helping to assist our patients and connect them to resources. With the growing challenge of hiring and retaining employees, this partnership is a great opportunity for us to invest in our employees through real-world education and training.”

Participants in the Amoskeag Health apprenticeship program will be newly-hired employees whose jobs with the company begin with the program. The program will include 315 hours of paid classroom instruction time offered by Manchester Community College, as well as one year of on-the-job training, which equates to 2,000 hours. Throughout the course of the apprenticeship, participants will earn wages with incremental raises as the program progresses.

“By combining hands-on training and classroom education, this apprenticeship will give participants the relevant skills needed to be successful in this field,” said Emily Zeien, ApprenticeshipNH grant manager. “Anyone interested in working in the healthcare industry is encouraged to apply, regardless of educational background or prior experience.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend an upcoming information session to learn more about the apprenticeship and application requirements. Sessions will be held at the NH Works Office, 300 Hanover Street, Manchester from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, and at Manchester Community College, 1066 Front Street, Manchester from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 23.

To learn more about the ApprenticeshipNH program, visit earnlearnnh.org, or contact apprenticeshipusanh@ccsnh.edu.

About ApprenticeshipNH

The ApprenticeshipNH Program, housed at the Community College System of New Hampshire, is a unique effort that prepares workers as Registered Apprentices to better compete in the modern workforce. Focusing on the Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Hospitality, and Information Technology sectors, the ApprenticeshipNH Program provides workers with invaluable opportunities to pursue highly-skilled, high-paying jobs, and opportunities for employers seeking to build a qualified workforce in NH. The program is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration.

About Amoskeag Health

Amoskeag Health is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) federally qualified health center offering high-quality, comprehensive, and family-oriented primary health care and support services since 1993. Founded in 1980, The Dr. Selma Deitch Center for Children & Teens, formerly Child Health Services, is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of at-risk children. Through all its programs, Amoskeag Health serves nearly 18,000 active patients at four locations in Manchester. For more information visit www.amoskeaghealth.org