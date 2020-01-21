West student faces gun, drug charges after tipster calls police

MANCHESTER, NH — A juvenile was taken into custody and faces gun and drug charges after a tipster notified police of a West student with a gun at school

On Jan. 17, 2020, an anonymous tipster reported to police that a student had brought a gun to Manchester West High school. Police also learned that the student may have large quantities of marijuana.

Police went to the student’s home on the city’s West Side of the city where, during the course of an investigation, they discovered “numerous” firearms, a “large quantity” of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash.

The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and felonious use of a firearm. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.