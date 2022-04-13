May 11 Interfaith Women NH Spring event: An Evening of Joyous Celebration

Interfaith Women of NH leadership Committee.

MANCHESTER, NHInterfaith Women of New Hampshire invites you to a special program via Zoom, “An Evening of Joyous Celebration,” on May 11, 2022, at 6:45 p.m.

‘An evening of Joyous Celebration provides poetry and music from Muslim, Christian and Jewish traditions in celebrating the joy of being people together faith.

An Islamic poem, “I haven`t come here (world) to settle down” by Turkish poet and Sufi mystic, Yunus Emre, in original language with English subtitles will open our program.

From the Christian faith, a musical offering is shared by Adam Peithmann, Director of Music Ministry at First Congregational Church of Manchester together with the adult choir’s presentation of a Gospel choral sung as a virtual anthem.

The Jewish presentation will close our program with a Simcha (Joy) circle led by Cantor Sarra Spierer of Congregation Beth Elohim, Acton, MA.

We invite you to view these uplifting, faith-based presentations, and stay with us for Zoom discussions facilitated by the IWNH Leadership Team.

Register via email at interfaithwomennh@gmail.com. Once registered you will receive a Zoom meeting invitation. Check-in on 5/11/22 begins at 6:30 p.m. program begins promptly at 6:45 p.m. For questions, call 603-233-7760 or visit our website: interfaithwomennh.org to learn more about us.

 

