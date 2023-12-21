Man charged in Dec. 15 armed robbery outside casino

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Thursday, December 21, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A woman was robbed at gunpoint of her wallet on Dec. 15 in the Filotimo Casino parking lot. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was charged with armed robbery following a Dec. 15 incident in the parking lot of the Filotimo Casino on South Willow St. last week.

On December 15, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 1279 South Willow St. for a reported armed robbery. 

Perez Ortiz/MPD

Officers learned that a woman was in the parking lot when a male approached her with a firearm and stole her wallet. The robber then ran toward South Willow Street. 

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to view surveillance video and observed the suspect run to a silver mini-van in the area. They identified the suspect as Estevan Perez Ortiz, 26, of Manchester and an arrest warrant was issued. 

Perez Ortiz was located and arrested on December 20, 2023. He was charged with Robbery – Armed with a Deadly Weapon. He will be arraigned today, 12/21/23 in Hillsborough Superior  Court-North.

 

About this Author

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts