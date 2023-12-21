Man charged in Dec. 15 armed robbery outside casino

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was charged with armed robbery following a Dec. 15 incident in the parking lot of the Filotimo Casino on South Willow St. last week.

On December 15, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 1279 South Willow St. for a reported armed robbery.

Officers learned that a woman was in the parking lot when a male approached her with a firearm and stole her wallet. The robber then ran toward South Willow Street.

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to view surveillance video and observed the suspect run to a silver mini-van in the area. They identified the suspect as Estevan Perez Ortiz, 26, of Manchester and an arrest warrant was issued.

Perez Ortiz was located and arrested on December 20, 2023. He was charged with Robbery – Armed with a Deadly Weapon. He will be arraigned today, 12/21/23 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.