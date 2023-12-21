Annual report: Charter school enrollment up 35% since 2019

CONCORD, NH —The New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) last week presented its Charter School Annual Fall Report to the State Board of Education. Highlighting enrollment trends, student performance, financial data and more, the 12-page report provides detailed information on the status of New Hampshire’s public charter schools.

There are currently 35 approved charter schools in the state, with 32 schools now in operation and three planning to open in the fall of 2024. Three additional schools could potentially open in the fall of 2025.

New Hampshire currently has 5,695 students enrolled in public charter schools, which is a 35 percent increase since 2019 when enrollment was at 4,228. The charter school with the highest enrollment is Academy for Science and Design in Nashua with 640 students.

“New Hampshire’s strong public charter schools have found unique ways to promote individualized learning and instruction, which is filling a niche in the educational market for families seeking a different pathway to learning,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “We know that all students can be successful. For some students, public charter schools may play an important role in helping them reach their fullest potential.”

According to the new report, the average cost per pupil for chartered public schools is $9,985 compared to the average cost per pupil for district public schools which is about $19,400.

Among the 32 public charter schools operating in the state, seven are designed to help at-risk students who have not thrived in a traditional school model. Six of these schools will receive supplementary federal funding under the Every Student Succeeds Act for Comprehensive Support and Improvement, Targeted Support and Improvement or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement during the fall of 2023.

It is also important to note that, in the first-ever ranking of state performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) by charter school students, New Hampshire ranked fourth out of 35 states. The recent analysis from Harvard Kennedy School’s Program on Education Policy and Governance ranks states by their average level of charter performance on the NAEP testing for fourth-graders and eighth-graders in math and reading. Although New Hampshire has several public charter schools that serve as an alternative for students at risk of dropping out of traditional high school, that report did not include testing from charter high school students.

Since public charter schools began operating in New Hampshire in 2004, a total of nine charter schools have closed their doors due to declining enrollment, according to the report. Unlike traditional schools that serve a population based on zip codes, charter schools serve a specific constituent population based on interest, need and other factors. If there is no longer a need, the demand will subside and schools will close.

The full 12-page report is below

