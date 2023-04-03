Man arrested in connection with Seven Days Market armed robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is accused of committing armed robbery last week outside a downtown convenience store.

Deandre Fultz, 19, of Manchester, was arrested April 3 and is charged with felony robbery and theft by unauthorized taking based on the following police narrative:

On March 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. a man told police that he was filling his car tires with air in the market’s parking lot when a man – later identified as Fultz, who was not known to him walked up behind him and placed a firearm to the back of his head and demanded that his belongings. A struggle ensued and Fultz allegedly grabbed the victim’s keys and, while pointing the gun at the man, rummaged through the car before leaving the area.

The victim told police that his wallet and cash were missing, along with a firearm.

Based on police investigation Fultz was identified as the suspect and arrested Monday.

Police say Fultz was also found to have illegal drugs on him and was charged accordingly with possession of a controlled drug. Fultz was placed in preventative detention pending a court hearing.