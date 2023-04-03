Manchester School District kicks off facilities visioning process with events on Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester School District will kick off its long-term facilities planning process with three events on Tuesday. The meetings are open to the public. Input and feedback from these and other events will help to develop the master plan for school district facilities.

The introductory sessions scheduled for April 4 are open to all. There are two in-person meetings as well as one virtual meeting:

Session 1 (in-person): Noon-1:30 pm at Girls at Work, 200 Bedford Street, Manchester

Session 2 (virtual): 3:30-5 pm on Zoom – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87479646235

Session 3 (in-person): 6:00-7:30 pm at Beech Street School, 333 Beech Street, Manchester

These sessions will provide a brief overview of the master planning process, then dive into brainstorming, and some initial goal-setting. The District will share additional opportunities to engage in this process in the coming weeks and months.