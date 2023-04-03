Congressional Art Competition open to First NH Congressional District students

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) announced the upcoming deadline for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives in collaboration with the Congressional Institute. The competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation, as well as in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Representative Pappas welcomes participation from high school students who attend schools in or live in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. The district’s winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol as part of an exhibit with winners from around the country. The winner will also be featured on the House Congressional Art Competition webpage.

Second place artwork will be displayed in Representative Pappas’ Washington, D.C. office in the Cannon Building, and third place will be displayed in the Manchester district office.

The deadline for submitting work to be considered for the 2023 Competition is Friday, April 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Please note physical pieces will be collected at a later date for the first, second, and third-place winners.

For a complete list of rules and more information about the Congressional Art Competition, click here.