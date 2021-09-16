Live music Sept.16-19: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

Chad LaMarsh / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Tom Rousseau / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Firefly (Manchester) 6pm

J-Lo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th

Ralph Allen / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Randy & Brad Duo / Auburn Pitts (Auburn) / 7pm

Liz Ridgely / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

David Corson / T-Bones (Bedford) /6pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th

Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Phil Jakes / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Silver Springs / Smuttynose (Salem) / 6pm

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Dank Sinatra / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 7pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th

Tanya Dutt / Riverhouse Café (Milford) / 11am

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 2pm

The Wholly Rollers / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 4pm

Becca Myari / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 4pm

Alex Roy / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26

The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Whitney Houston.

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE (Eagles Tribute band) / September 16th at 7:30pm

SPAIN AND HERON / September 19th at 5:30pm / Spotlight Room at the Palace

Armed with guitars, banjos, mandolins, fiddles, bouzoukis, and more, this rare pairing of 2 outstanding musicians and songwriters will surely be a don’t miss the performance of traditional and original old-time folk music.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: JAMIE KALER – September 17th at 7:30pm

An accomplished actor, comic, host, voice-over artist and podcaster, Jamie Kaler is probably best known for his starring role as “Mike” on the hit TBS show, “My Boys”.

SCARAB – The Journey Experience – September 19th at 7:30pm

Founded in 2010, “SCARAB… THE JOURNEY EXPERIENCE” has become the biggest touring tribute to Journey in the nation.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR – September 25th at 7:30pm

His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ALIBIS – October 1-3 / Majestic Studio Theatre

We challenged eight playwrights to find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.

SPAMALOT: SCHOOL EDITION – October 15-17 / Derry Opera House

Featured EVENTS:

MUSIC: TUPELO MUSIC HALL / www.tupelomusichall.com

DAVID COOK – September 16 th / David Cook (Winner of American Idol’s Seventh Season.

TOM RUSH – September 17 th / Rush delights audiences and contemporaries alike with his flexible vocal style, memorable guitar compositions, and brilliant lyricism.

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY – September 18 th / Featuring Paul Gilligan, Chris Penne, and Matt Brown.

MARTHA DAVIS AND THE MOTELS – September 19 th

GRANITECON – September 18 & 19 / DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown / Meet comic book creators and entertainment guests, take part in the costume contest, check out the vendors, and more.

THEATRE: WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT – September 10-26 / Hatbox Theatre

Produced by the Community Players of Concord www.communityplayersofconcord.org

FALLS/FESTIVALS: Saturday, September 18 th Derryfest / MacGregor Park on East Broadway / Featuring kids activities, live animals, demonstrations and performances by local groups throughout the day, food and more. See www.derryfest.org . Pelham’s Old Home Day / Parade, craft fair vendors, cornhole tournament, food trucks and chicken poop. www.pelhamoldhomeday.org Fall Equinox Festival / Swasey Parkway Exeter / Hosted by TEAM Exeter and featuring food vendors and live music as well as kids activities and artist vendors. www.teamexeter.com



