Potential Fisher Cats no-hitter erased by rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In their first game back after COVID-19 concerns kept them off the field for ten days, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats found a new way not to play baseball: rain.

After three innings, the Fisher Cats’ game against the Harrisburg Senators was cancelled due to rain and will not be made up.

The beginning of the game was delayed for just over 90 minutes, with Fisher Cat hurlers Jeremy Beasley and Parker Caracci retiring nine of the ten batters they faced without allowing a walk or a hit.

Nick Podkul, Kevin Vicuna and Vinny Capra each had RBI hits for New Hampshire that ultimately will not be counted.

New Hampshire was the visiting team in what would have been a seven-inning game on Wednesday and they will do that again in a new game on Thursday before acting as the home team in nine-inning games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can redeem them at the Fisher Cats Ticket Office for any remaining regular season game in 2021.