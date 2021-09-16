Ward 8 Aldermanic candidates take your questions

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Manchester Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia virtually met with Aldermanic Candidates Ed Sapienza and Sean Sargent for a Ward 8 Aldermanic Debate (see above) following the “Ink Link Debate Style” initially established earlier this year with the Ward 6 Special Election Debate. Ward 8 Aldermanic Candidate Tommy Katsiontonis was unable to attend.

