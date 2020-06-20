June 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 37 new positive test results with 3 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, June 20, 2020, DHHS announced 37 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,518 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 46 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (23), Merrimack (3), Rockingham (3), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (1).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 551 (10 percent) of 5,518 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 20, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,518 Recovered 4,244 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 339 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 935 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 551 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 55 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 105,885 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 17,402 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,232 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 121 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 286 101 188 148 219 422 269 233 LabCorp 290 337 249 271 382 413 302 321 Quest Diagnostics 501 695 501 313 675 489 422 514 Mako Medical n/a n/a n/a 660 n/a 66 108 278 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 354 315 43 118 166 151 83 176 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 8 191 365 270 230 318 n/a** 230 Other Laboratory* 3 10 41 24 28 71 2 26 Total 1,442 1,649 1,387 1,804 1,700 1,930 1,186 1,585 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 Daily Average LabCorp 31 34 0 2 1 38 36 20 Quest Diagnostics 256 75 203 269 224 219 195 206 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 36 3 0 23 18 15 22 17 Other Laboratory* 14 0 2 20 6 6 23 10 Total 337 112 205 314 249 278 276 253

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.