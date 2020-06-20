Memorial High School graduation A to Z

MANCHESTER, NH – At 7:30 in the morning on a sultry first day of summer Manchester Memorial High School’s class of 2020 and their families stood in line waiting to have their temperature checked before entering Fisher Cats Stadium to receive their diplomas.

Because of the COVID pandemic, every person entering the stadium had their temperature taken and was given a mask, if they didn’t have one, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This was not a typical high school graduation, but it might not have happened at all. In March Manchester schools were closed because of the COVID crisis. As the spring wore on it became clear that Senior year rights of passage like Prom and Class Day would be cancelled. It was only six days earlier that the Board of School Committee was able to approve plans for the graduation ceremony.

As Jania Zienkiewicz stood in line with her parents said she would have been fine with a virtual ceremony. “But I’m really happy we were able to do this for our principal, Mr. Adamakos”, she said.

This will be Arthur Adamakos’ last commencement ceremony as principal of Memorial High School. He will be retiring after 41 years with the Manchester School District and 23 years as Memorial’s principal. “I’m glad he will be able to see us all one last time,” Zienkiewicz added.

Behind the stadium students lined up six-feet apart and families were assigned socially-distanced clusters of seats in the stands. Fisher Cats staff reminded the people standing in the concourse to escape the sun to keep their masks on. Among them Bill and Nancy Patel stood waiting for their son Tirth to enter the stadium. They were pleased that their son was going to have the opportunity to graduate with his classmates.

“This is one of the most memorable events in your lifetime,” said Bill Patel.

While this was Adamakos’ last graduation, it was Dr. John Goldhardt’s first as Manchester’s Superintendent of Schools. When it became clear that schools would not reopen before the end of the school year, he promised the class of 2020 that he would do everything he could to give them an in-person graduation.

Goldhardt and the administration staff explored multiple venues before settling on Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats Organization was very open to the idea. “The Fisher Cats have been very accommodating and supportive, along with SNHU who loaned us their parking garage,” he said.

As for the students, Goldhardt was glad to be able to make this happen for them. “I’m thrilled that they are able to have this celebration. They deserve this. They have been so patient.”

At 8 a.m. “Pomp and Circumstance” began playing on the stadium sound system. The graduating seniors marched in and made their way to the 318 folding chairs set up six-feet apart around the baseball diamond.

Principal Adamakos welcomed the students and families and expressed his appreciation for an opportunity to have an in-person graduation for the last one of his career. “I didn’t want to go out with a drive-by or a virtual graduation ceremony.”

Coronavirus was an ever-present guest at the ceremony. As the students and dignitaries came up to speak, Adamakos carefully wiped the podium between each one. One theme of the student speeches was resilience. Senior Class President Evan Deary, who will be attending UNH in the fall, put it best, “No other class has had to handle an obstacle on this large of a scale.Yet, here we are. Not even a global pandemic could stop us from being here.”

Others offered their gratitude to their parents and school staff for making their success possible. Class Salutatorian Cameron Adams, who will be attending UNH in the fall, offered a paean to his Latin teacher Christina Clements. Valedictorian Lela Connors, who will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall, noted “Mr. Adamakos is retiring this year and graduating with our class.” Dr. Goldhardt confirmed that by declaring him an honorary graduate of Memorial High School.

Taking the podium for the last time to read the names of the graduates, Adamakos redirected the assembled crowd to focus on the students. “This is about them. And I would like you to applaud for each student as their name is read, because while some students brought extra people today, some brought no one.”

Adamakos stood at the podium and read the name of every student. At 9:37 a.m. he announced the name of the last graduate, Jania Zienkiewicz, who he described as the “Heart and soul of the Excaliber,” the school yearbook.

Following the ceremony pictures were taken, bouquets were handed out, and the Memorial High School Class of 2020 headed off into their future.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison

Graduation program