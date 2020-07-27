July 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 7 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, DHHS announced 7 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,441 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 29 percent being female and 71 percent being male. The new cases reside in Carroll (2), Cheshire (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 689 (11 percent) of 6,441 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

⇒ Click here for more data from NH DHHS.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 27, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,441 Recovered 5,625 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 409 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 407 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 689 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 155,141 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 26,461 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,123 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 36 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,225

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 244 390 998 640 567 267 451 508 LabCorp 457 690 1,165 1,168 854 762 533 804 Quest Diagnostics 540 476 546 839 344 205 709 523 Mako Medical 96 247 423 1,164 600 591 395 502 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 171 133 238 179 282 137 127 181 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 143 118 127 87 94 77 105 107 Other Laboratory* 20 9 34 34 8 35 26 24 Total 1,671 2,063 3,531 4,111 2,749 2,074 2,346 2,649 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 7/24 7/25 7/26 Daily Average LabCorp 1 14 25 20 19 12 10 14 Quest Diagnostics 112 133 122 120 100 111 22 103 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 30 23 18 25 4 21 1 17 Other Laboratory* 9 10 4 11 9 12 0 8 Total 152 180 169 176 132 156 33 143

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.