In Memory of Papillon, A Cat Like No Other

MANCHESTER, NH – Eighteen years ago, my mother and I walked into a family friend’s house filled with kittens of all shapes and colors. We introduced ourselves to each one, and in the end, a rambunctious orange kitty chose us. After watching him jump from obstacle to obstacle like a butterfly, we named him Papillon (in the image of the fictional escape artist). We were lucky enough to spend 18 beautiful years as his chosen family before he passed from old age.

To say Papi was a special cat would be an understatement. He was as much a brother and son as he was a feline friend, and completed our home. His days were spent napping in all corners of the house, watching wildlife and passers-by from windowsills, and endearing himself to visitors with his upturned tail and content purr. He was a true gourmand and enjoyed a diet of fresh fish and chicken (in addition to the occasional shrimp or renegade mouse). Though he was more of a homebody than a traveler, he joined us on several unforgettable trips to New Hampshire’s Connecticut River and the Lakes Region.

Papi marked the milestones in my life like highway signs. He was there for three graduations, four internships, three full-time jobs, and my first year in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He sized up first dates, witnessed relationships, and shared warmth during snowstorms. He lived to see four presidential administrations, one equally as orange as him. He was even featured in my company newsletter twice, possibly making him the most prolific ad man in cat history.

Low-maintenance he was not; he required strict adherence to his meal schedule and was equally uncompromising when it came to water sources (acceptable ones being his fountain, a sink, or your glass). Still, his high standards never overshadowed the love he gave to his family, and we were glad to repay him in kind.

Papi saved us on multiple occasions – from grief, school and work challenges, depression, illness, and isolation. When I was deciding between two job opportunities, Papi is one reason why I chose to return home from New York. During COVID lockdown, Papi was our rock while our long days were filled with remote work, Zoom happy hours, and an endless feed of horror on TV. His presence turned our home from a fortress to an oasis. He stayed by my mother and me as we recovered our strength from long COVID and sat at our feet as we typed away. The phrase “uncertain times” never crossed his mind; instead, he was just happy to have more time to lounge on our laps and walk across my mother’s morning crossword puzzles. Our time alone together brought him strength too, allowing him to explore and play with us, unencumbered by a commute. I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to face the end of the world with.

It’s challenging to translate Papi’s life into words, but even more challenging to try and imagine my world without him. How will I wake up to only an alarm clock and not his morning cry for food? How will I fall asleep without the comforting thump as he jumps up on my bed to snuggle beside me? How can I leave for the day knowing my beloved best friend won’t be there to greet me when I come home?

I don’t know whether cats enjoy eternal luxury in heaven, rule over hell with iron paws, or sit on the steering committee that determines our ultimate fate. I’d like to think he’s staying close by like my grandma. Perhaps the next time she greets me in my dreams with a snarky joke, my sweet friend will be by her side, purring loudly and tail upturned. In the meantime, I’ll hold Papi tight in the corner of my heart reserved for the most precious memories, and will keep an ear out for the unmistakable thump of paws on hardwood.

Tributes to your pets are welcome here. Send your remembrance along with some photos to publisher@manchesterinklink.com, subject line: Pet Obituary.