Heavy police presence Sunday outside Red Robin at Mall of NH

UPDATE: 5 p.m. – All clear: According to police the situation is being cleared. We are expecting more information to follow.

MANCHESTER, NH – A heavy presence of police cruisers with lights flashing assembled outside Red Robin at the Mall of New Hampshire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Manchester Police daily activity log there were two separate calls logged for 1500 S. Willow St. before 3 p.m. – the first call for an assault in progress at JC Penney at 2:55 p.m., and the second call which read “BOMB fire call, Red Robin” at 2:57 p.m.

As of 4:22 Manchester Police communications officer Heather Hamel confirmed that the two calls were unrelated.

“I can tell you police are there and we ask that people stay out of the area,” Hamel said.

Yellow caution tape was stretched by police across the mall entrance, which is between Dick’s and Macy’s, to secure the area.

The NH State Police Bomb Squad reported to the scene, which was eventually cleared by about 5 p.m., according to Hamel. No statement was made at the scene or released by police about the nature of the incident as of 5:15 p.m.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available. Brief video footage from the scene below.