I don’t want to learn another software program again

I was trying to fall asleep last night but was caught up in the hamster wheel of my mind of the various and varied software programs each of my jobs entailed over the years.

Current job: a program to log in/out, one for client information, one to retrieve work email, and two to connect with state and then enter state database. That’s five. Another job: programs to connect with customer database, to retrieve information and then approve submissions, sand then to connect to my email. That’s four. Previous positions with Fortune 50 organizations included more than double those numbers.

In addition to the productivity software, the timekeeper software, the ordering software, the auditing software, the Zoom meetings, the Google meetings, the telehealth visits, and more — I’m tired. Tired of learning new ways of doing things on platforms I am unfamiliar with, as the familiarity of Workday. Each workplace has its own specialized software. Just think about it: In addition to work software, there’s specialized software used by my hair stylist, my dentist, my doctors’ patient portals, and more.

Now at this point in my life, I don’t really mind the text/emails reminding me of upcoming appointments. I have been known to realize I have an appointment later that day that I have to reschedule because I forgot about it.

It’s probably where I am in life. I grew up with IBM Selectric typewriters, Wang computers, and floppy discs. Even my toddlers had to wait patiently while my husband loaded the ten floppies that came with the first computer games like Indiana Jones 3 The Last Crusade and Sim City.

To be honest, once I get the hang of new software, I’m okay with it. But as I grow older, the learning curve is steeper. I take notes, screenshots, and ask co-workers. But, I suppose, that’s okay. If they want the work habits, loyalty, and trust of Baby Boomers, organizations will still do their darndest to work with us. When you think of Baby Boomer employees, think experience, we know what we want, we can work with different personality types, we are confident, we’re well connected, we can mentor younger employees, we have a unique perspective, we’re not scared of actually talking on the phone (not just text and email), and we know how to adapt. That’s us. We’re experienced and take things and run.