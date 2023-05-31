Orelvis goes deep again in ‘Cats win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats got an early win on Wednesday, taking a 6-2 victory over the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

Neither team could make a crack in the score until Orelvis Martinez hit his 14th home run of the year in the sixth. That put two runs across the board and the Fisher Cats got four more in the eighth, highlighted by the first Eastern League home run of the year for Rainer Nunez.

Alejandro Melean couldn’t close out the ninth, allowing a pair of Reading runs, but Mason Fluharty came in to record the final two outs before any further damage could be done.

Melean (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing five hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings of work.

Sem Robberse had five solid innings in the start, but remains winless on the year following the lack of early run support.

At the plate, the Fisher Cats had seven hits on the day, led by a 2-for-3 day at the plate for P.K. Morris. Martinez’ blast puts him in second place in the Eastern League in home runs behind Hartford’s Hunter Goodman. At the end of play on Wednesday, Goodman had 16 home runs from 170 at-bats, versus the 145 at-bats so far for Martinez.

New Hampshire (24-22) is back at it again on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. as recent Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Chad Dallas (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes on Reading’s Tyler Phillips (1-3, 5.17 ERA).