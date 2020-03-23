Honeywell expands its Rhode Island manufacturing operations to produce N95 face masks

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

SMITHFIELD, RI – Honeywell today announced that it will immediately expand its manufacturing operations in Smithfield to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Honeywell is ramping up operations to produce millions of N95 disposable respirators to help support the need for critical safety equipment.

“We are honored to support the U.S. government’s efforts to protect Americans with personal protective equipment made right here in the United States,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and chief executive officer in a press release. “Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks.”

Honeywell anticipates that the addition of the new mask production line in Smithfield will create at least 500 new jobs. The company will begin recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers immediately. Visit Honeywell’s Career Page for opportunities…

