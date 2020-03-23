Winter Storm Warning: 4-7 inches of snow on the horizon for NH (got toilet paper yet?)

MANCHESTER, NH – If you feel like you’ve been shopping for days, then you may not need to worry about milk, bread and toilet paper with the current weather forecast.

A Winter Storm Warning for Eastern Hillsborough County and most of New Hampshire remains in effect through Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Right now it looks like anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow, depending on where you hibernate.

Slick travel and deteriorating conditions are likely during Monday evening’s commute. The snow is expected to be wet, meaning heavy, meaning look for possible power outages due to downed branches/wires.

Snowfall is also expected at a good clip – one inch per hour possible Monday into Tuesday.

Wait, there’s more.

There is also another chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday, likely showers, although that second storm could be tracking south of us. Look for a rainy Friday.

In the scheme of things, a little snow never hurt anyone. And while we’re looking on the bright side, nobody has to wake up early to call for a snow day (although does this mean “snow days” are now obsolete?)

According to Manchester School District Communications Director Andrew Toland, the traditional “snow day” likely won’t be necessary. However, food distribution is still being discussed. We’ll bring you an update on that front for those of you with school kids, as soon as we can.