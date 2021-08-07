Holy Trinity Cathedral collecting school supplies as part of community outreach

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – During the summer months of July and August the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church is collecting school supplies to donate to the schools for the students, such as backpacks, note books, pens, pencils, crayons and any other school supplies that you can think of.

Holy Trinity Cathedral Church (Polish National Catholic Church) collected for the month of June items for the Manchester Animal Shelter including food, dog bones, pet toys, blanket beds, kitty litter etc.

Anyone can help with this endeavor. Items can be dropped off at The Holy Trinity Cathedral Church at 166 Pearl St. Manchester.

All are welcome to attend services on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. with coffee and treats immediately following the Mass.